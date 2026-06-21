Four-Run 8th, Gaxiola's 3 RBI Sparks Comeback

Published on June 20, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Lakeland, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays stormed back from a three-run deficit in the 8th inning to defeat the Lakeland Flying Tigers 8-6 on Saturday night in a back-and-forth contest that saw four lead changes at Publix Field in game five of a six-game set.

Dunedin rallied for four runs in the 8th inning, capitalizing on three Lakeland errors. Will Cresswell delivered the tying knock, and Jake Cook followed with the go-ahead RBI single to complete the comeback.

In their three wins in Lakeland this week, Dunedin has come back after trailing entering the 7th inning, overcoming deficits of three, two, and one run. Since June 9 in Fort Myers, five of the Blue Jays' six wins have come when trailing by 2+ runs.

KEY PERFORMERS

LHP Giacomo Taschin (3 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 K) fanned three his Class-A debut, with the only damage yielded coming on a two-run homer.

RHP Franly Urena (2.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 3 K) earned his team-leading fourth win by firing 2.1 no-hit frames in relief, allowing only a walk with three strikeouts.

Over his last six outings, Urena has hurled 10.1 scoreless frames, allowing only two hits and three walks with 15 strikeouts.

3B Juan Sanchez (3-for-5, 3 R, 2B) matched a season-high with three hits and scored a season-high three runs.

His 2nd inning double left the bat at 105.6 MPH.

The Blue Jays No. 6 prospect is batting .372 over his last 21 games with 16 RBI and a 1.002 OPS.

Sanchez owns four multi-hit games over his last six, and two three-hit games over his last three contests.

2B Aldo Gaxiola (2-for-5, 3 RBI, 2B, 3B, R) smacked a double and triple as part of a three-RBI night.

Gaxiola rocketed a two-run double in the 4th at 107.5 MPH off the bat that gave Dunedin a 3-2 lead.

He later added an RBI triple in the 8th at 106.3 MPH to bring Dunedin within a run before coming around to score on Cresswell's tying single.

Gaxiola's last five hits since Sunday in Ft. Myers have all gone for extra-bases (two home runs, two doubles, one triple).







Florida State League Stories from June 20, 2026

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