Pitching, Parker Power Series-Opening Win
Published on June 30, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Jupiter, FL - Three Dunedin pitchers combined to allow just one run as the Blue Jays defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads 7-1 on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in their series opener.
KEY PERFORMERS
RHP Denis Samudio (4 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 3 BB, 3 K) tossed four innings of one-run ball in his first start and third appearance with Dunedin.
In three outings since being traded from the Royals, Samudio has posted a 3.86 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 11.2 innings.
LHP Luis Fonseca (3 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K) picked up his first win of the season, firing three shutout frames.
Fonseca's three innings of work matched a career high.
SS JoJo Parker (1-for-3, RBI, 2B, 2 R, 2 BB) opened the scoring in the 1st inning on an RBI double which left the bat at 109.4 MPH.
Over his last 11 games, the Blue Jays No. 1 prospect is batting .333 with five home runs, 14 RBI, 11 extra-base hits, and a 1.433 OPS.
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