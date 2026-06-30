Brayden Smith Named FSL Player of the Week
Published on June 30, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Palm Beach Cardinals News Release
JUPITER, FL- On Monday, June 29, Minor League Baseball announced Brayden Smith as the Florida State League Player of the Week for his performance against the Bradenton Marauders from June 23rd to 28th.
Smith slashed .556/.625/1.111 across five games with four XBH, 20 TB, six runs and seven RBI. He hit multiple homeruns in one game for the first time (2, June 23), had his first four-hit game (June 28) and started at three different positions (2B, 3B, LF).
Brayden Smith was acquired in 2026 via a trade with the Baltimore Orioles, where he was drafted in the 13th round in 2025. Smith was drafted out of Oklahoma State University, where he slashed .313/.395/.566.
Florida State League Stories from June 30, 2026
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