St. Lucie Mets Home Stand News: June 30-July 5 vs. Tampa

Published on June 30, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are back at Clover Park on Tuesday to host a six-game series against the Tampa Tarpon (New York Yankees Single-A affiliate). The series will feature the Mets annual mega fireworks celebration on Friday, July 3rd with the best pre-Independence Day fireworks extravaganza on the Treasure Coast.

First pitch for games Tuesday-Friday is 6:10 p.m. Saturday is a special 2:50 p.m. start time. Sunday's finale is 12:10 p.m.

Great seats for July 3rd are still available. All seats for the July 3rd game are assigned seating so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. The ticket office will open at noon on Friday. The ticket office is also open Tuesday-Thursday from 2:00-8:00 p.m., Saturday 12:00-5:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Tickets are available 24/7 at stluciemets.com.

Here is a full list of happenings at the ballpark for the six games vs. the Tarpons:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members receive admission, parking and a hot dog. Silver Sluggers memberships are still being accepted. Stop by the box office for details.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 6:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles and drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

-Sailfish Brewery Happy Hour: From 5:30-6:30 p.m. fans can enjoy $3 Sailfish Sunrise City.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-July 3rd fireworks celebration with the biggest and best fireworks show on the Treasure Coast postgame.

-Special Jerseys: The Mets will wear patriotic red, white and blue jerseys that will be auctioned off to support Southeast Florida Honor Flight. Fans can bid on the game-worn autographed jerseys at stluciemets.com/auction.

-1:00 p.m.: Charity softball game

-2:30 p.m.: Charity home run derby (first round)

-Post fireworks: final round of the softball home run derby starring the Long Haul Bombers - find out more about the Long Haul Bombers at https://www.facebook.com/longhaulbombers

-St. Lucie Mets game ticket is good for all events throughout the day.

-The Amazin' Mets Foundation 50/50 Charity Raffle will benefit Southeast Florida Honor Flight. Fans can purchase raffle tickets in person before the seventh inning or online within the state lines of Florida at stluciemets.com/5050.

Saturday - 2:50 p.m.

-250 Tailgate Party: Fans are encouraged to start their Independence Day party in the afternoon at Clover Park by enjoying $2.50 select beer, hot dogs, fountain soda and popcorn. Tickets are $5.

-Grand Slam & Uncle Sam Cornhouse Classic: $40 includes two tickets, one free drink per participant, team guaranteed at least two games, portion of package benefits Southeast Florida Honor Flight. Tournament begins at 1:00 p.m. Click the link to sign up.

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Little League Day: All Little Leaguers who wear their jerseys receive a free ticket and special gift courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.







Florida State League Stories from June 30, 2026

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