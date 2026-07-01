Pinto Powers Lakeland to 7-1 Victory in Series Opener over Palm Beach

Published on June 30, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







Jesus Pinto tallied a career-high four RBIs to power the Lakeland Flying Tigers (35-40, 4-6) to a 7-1 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals (40-36, 7-3) on Tuesday night at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Lakeland began the scoring in the second off starter Cade Crossland. Jude Warwick led off the frame with a single, moved to second on an infield single from Nick Dumesnil and advanced to third on a walk from Zach MacDonald. Jordan Yost drew a leadoff walk to score Warwick and give the Flying Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Lakeland added one in the second off Crossland. Carson Rucker reached on a leadoff single, moved to second on a walk to Edian Espinal and reached third on a walk from Dumesnil. Jesus Pinto drove Rucker in on an RBI groundout, doubling the lead to 2-0.

The Flying Tigers tacked on one more in the fourth off reliever Jesus Garcia. In his 2026 Lakeland debut, Tigers No. 3 prospect Josue Briceño smashed a solo shot to put the home side ahead, 3-0.

Palm Beach responded with one in the fifth off reliever Colin Fields. Heriberto Caraballo launched a solo homer to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Lakeland put the game out of reach with three runs in the seventh off reliever Antonio Cuello. Warwick and Dumesnil led off the inning with walks and scored on a three-run blast from Pinto, giving the outfielder a career-high four RBIs and the Flying Tigers a 6-1 advantage.

Lakeland tacked on one run in the eighth off reliever Zeke Wood. Rucker began the inning with a single, stole second and scored on Dumesnil's third hit of the night, an RBI single to cap the scoring at 7-1 in favor of the Flying Tigers.

Reliever Pedro Garcia (2-4) earned the win, hurling 3.0 hitless innings while striking out four and walking two. Crossland (4-3) took the loss, going 2.1 innings while allowing five hits, two runs, four walks and striking out three.

Lakeland looks for a 2-0 series lead as they host Palm Beach on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The Flying Tigers send RHP Cash Kuiper (1-3, 6.19) to the hill against Cardinals RHP Brian Holiday (0-1, 5.03).







Florida State League Stories from June 30, 2026

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