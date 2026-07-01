Pitching Gem Spoiled in Walk-Off Loss to Bradenton

Published on June 30, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas received another outstanding effort from their pitching staff Tuesday night, but a two-out walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Bradenton Marauders to a 3-2 victory at LECOM Park. The Rundown

The two clubs traded scoreless frames through the first three innings as Stharlin Torres matched Bradenton starter Jeter Martinez pitch for pitch.

Bradenton broke through in the fourth when Bralyn Brazoban connected on a two-out solo home run to right for the game's first run.

The Marauders added another run in the sixth after a leadoff single and a walk put runners on base before a sacrifice fly extended the lead to 2-0.

Daytona finally answered in the seventh. Kyle Henley singled before Ichiro Cano doubled into the right-field corner. Arnaldo Lantigua followed with a sacrifice fly to bring home Henley, cutting the deficit to one.

The Tortugas evened the score in the eighth after Bernard Moon and Rafhlmil Torres drew walks before Drew Davies singled to load the bases. Jalen Hairston lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Moon and tying the game at 2-2.

After Justin Henschel stranded the tying run in scoring position in the eighth, Bradenton mounted one final rally in the ninth. With two outs, Richard Ramirez doubled before Cristian Jauregui lined a walk-off single through the right side to hand Daytona a tough defeat.

Despite the loss, Daytona's pitching staff continued its recent run of strong performances. Torres allowed just one run across 5.0 innings while striking out six, and Henschel followed with 3.2 innings of relief, striking out three before the walk-off hit. Stat of the Day

11 - Daytona collected 11 hits but was held to just two runs, stranding 11 runners on base in the one-run defeat. Notes

- Daytona fell to 26-49 overall and 5-4 in the second half.

- The Tortugas finished June with an 8-16 record.

- Daytona dropped the series opener on a walk-off single.

- The Tortugas fell to 4-8 on Tuesdays.

- Daytona is now 21-34 in night games.

- The Tortugas fell to 8-28 on the road.

- Daytona dropped to 16-40 against right-handed starters.

- The Tortugas are now 5-3 when tied after eight innings.

- Daytona fell to 1-39 when trailing after seven innings.

- The Tortugas improved to 12-5 when collecting 10 or more hits.

- Daytona fell to 7-39 when scoring fewer than five runs.

- The Tortugas dropped to 18-2 when outhitting their opponent.

- Torres saw his scoreless innings streak end at 11.0 innings, the longest by a Tortugas pitcher this season.

- Davies recorded his ninth multi-hit game of the season and tied his career high with two hits in a game for the 30th time.

- Henley recorded his 20th multi-hit game of the season, continuing to lead the club in both hits and multi-hit games.

- Lantigua recorded his ninth multi-hit game and seventh two-hit game of the season.

- Moon recorded his 19th multi-hit game and 15th two-hit game of the season.

- Cano extended his on-base streak to 17 games.

- Davies extended his hitting streak to five games and his on-base streak to 17 games.

- Doucette extended his hitting streak to three games and his on-base streak to eight games.

- Lantigua extended his on-base streak to eight games.

- Moon extended his on-base streak to 14 games.

- Torres extended his on-base streak to eight games. Up Next

The Tortugas continue their six-game series against the Bradenton Marauders on Wednesday, July 1 at LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from June 30, 2026

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