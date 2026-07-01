Jupiter Falls 7-1 to Dunedin on Tuesday Night

Published on June 30, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (4-6, 41-35) fell to the Dunedin Blue Jays (4-6, 34-41) by a final score of 7-1 on Tuesday evening at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Hammerheads finish June with a record of 13-12 for the month.

Dunedin took an early lead in the top of the first inning off of Jupiter starting pitcher Yonas Uzcategui (L, 0-1) who made his Single-A debut. JoJo Parker hit an RBI double down the right field line to plate the first run of the game. The next hitter, Juan Sanchez, hit a ground ball which was missed by the Hammerheads' first baseman Josh Hogue and allowed Parker to score. In the top of the second inning, Dariel Ramon scored on a wild pitch and Blain Bullard drove home another run with a sacrifice fly to give the Blue Jays a 4-0 lead.

The Hammerheads responded in the bottom of the third inning. Echedry Vargas lined an RBI single into left field to give Jupiter their first run of the game to score Luis Arana and cut the deficit to 4-1 after three innings.

Uzcategui finished his Single-A debut with three innings pitched and allowed four runs, four hits, two walks, two hit batters, and recorded his first strikeout. Samuel Carpio was the first Hammerhead out of the bullpen, and he pitched two scoreless innings.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Blue Jays added three runs off of Hammerheads' relief pitcher Luis Cesar. The rally started with an RBI single from Adam Hackenburg. Jean Joseph sent another run home with a sacrifice fly and Jake Cook drew a bases-loaded walk to give Dunedin a 7-1 lead.

After the top of the seventh inning, the score did not change and the Hammerheads dropped the series opener by the 7-1 final score. Vargas led the Jupiter offense with two hits and the only run driven in.

The Hammerheads and Blue Jays begin the month of July with game two of this six-game series on Wednesday, July 1st with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full-season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from June 30, 2026

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