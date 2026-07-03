Jupiter Holds off Late Rally by Dunedin in 7-6 Win Thursday Night

Published on July 2, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (5-7, 42-36) hold off a late rally by the Dunedin Blue Jays (5-7, 35-42) to snap their four-game losing streak and win by a final score of 7-6 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

For the first time in this series, Jupiter scored the first runs of the game. In the bottom of the third inning, the Hammerheads drew three walks against Dunedin starting pitcher Giacomo Tashkin (L, 0-2). With the bases loaded and two outs, Edgardo De Leon smacked a two-RBI double down the left field line to give Jupiter a 2-0 lead after three innings.

The Blue Jays responded in the top of the fourth inning against Jupiter starting pitcher Eiver Mosquera. With one out, Mosquera surrendered two singles and was lifted after a season-high 64 pitches. Elier Morillo (W, 3-1) came out of the Jupiter bullpen and gave up an RBI single to Dariel Ramon but limited the damage and kept the Hammerheads in front with a 2-1 lead. Mosquera finished his start with 3 1/3 innings pitched with one run allowed and struck out two batters in a no-decision.

The Hammerheads made sure to get that run back and a little more in the bottom of the fourth inning. Josh Hogue and Luis Leon hit back-to-back singles to lead off the frame. Three batters later with two outs, Victor Ortega drilled his first triple of the season and drove in both runners to give Jupiter a 4-1 lead after four innings.

The Hammerheads added some insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning when Andres Valor hit a leadoff double and later scored on a wild pitch by Dunedin relief pitcher Luis Victorino. Later in the inning with two outs and two runners on base, Jeremy Almonte hit an RBI single to score Hogue. Two batters later with the bases loaded, Ortega was hit by a pitch to drive in his third run of the game and the Hammerheads took a 7-1 lead after five innings.

Morillo finished his outing with no runs charged to him in 1 2/3 innings and struck out four Blue Jays hitters.

The Blue Jays scored twice in the top of the seventh inning on an RBI double from Raimundo De Los Santos, which cut the Jupiter lead down to 7-3. However, Hayden Cuthbertson inherited a runner at second base and retired the next three hitters. Cuthbertson stayed in for the top of the eighth inning and shut the Blue Jays down again and finished his outing with two shutout innings with two strikeouts and one walk.

Ian Medina entered to pitch the top of the ninth inning and ran into some trouble. The Blue Jays sent nine men to the plate and had the bases loaded with two outs and the tying and go-ahead runs on base. However, Valor made a sliding catch in shallow centerfield to end the ballgame as Jupiter held on for the 7-6 victory on Thursday night.

Ortega led the offense with three RBIs and Leon scored two of Jupiter's runs.

The first night of "Mega Bash" takes place on Friday, July 3rd with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. as the Hammerheads and Blue Jays continue this six-game series. Night two of "Mega Bash" takes place on Saturday, July 4th to celebrate America's 250th birthday for two special games at "America's Busiest Ballpark." Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full-season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from July 2, 2026

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