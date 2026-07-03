Walker Jenkins Added to All-Star Futures Game Roster

Published on July 2, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Minnesota Twins No. 1 prospect Walker Jenkins has been added to the All-Star Futures Game roster, as announced by the offices of Major League Baseball earlier today.

Jenkins joins Twins No. 2 prospect Kaelen Culpepper as Twins' representatives.

The No. 14 prospect in MLB has appeared in 54 games with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels over parts of the past four seasons. He has hit .317 with a .914 OPS across those contests, with the majority of the games coming in the 2024 season. That year, he reached base in 28 consecutive games, good for third in franchise history (tracked since 2005) while being the longest on-base streak of the Mussels' era (since 2020).

In 2026, Jenkins has a .912 OPS in 35 games, 31 of which have come with Triple-A St. Paul. Jenkins rehabbed with the Mussels for a single game on June 13 and recorded a career high four hits in that contest while falling a triple shy of the cycle.

For his MiLB career, the outfielder has a slash line of .297/.401/.469 with an .870 OPS. The 21-year-old has 88 extra-base hits and 47 stolen bases in 227 career games.

The Futures Game will be played at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 12, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia as part of All-Star Week. The game will air exclusively on NBC.







Florida State League Stories from July 2, 2026

Walker Jenkins Added to All-Star Futures Game Roster - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

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