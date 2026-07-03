Humphreys Drives in Three of Four Threshers Runs for Second Straight Win

Published on July 2, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - The first two hits of the night for Nathan Humphreys were run-scoring doubles as he helped the Clearwater Threshers (46-32, 6-6) took a 4-2 win over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (44-32, 7-4) for their second straight victory on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks to make it three straight when they return home on Friday.

With two outs in the bottom of the first inning, Alirio Ferrebus singled up the middle to put the first baserunner aboard for the Threshers. On a 0-2 pitch, Humphreys smacked a double to left-center field that scored Ferrebus from first and gave Clearwater the game's opening run. Fort Myers tied the game on a two-out single in the top of the third to even the score at one apiece.

Clearwater took the lead right back in the bottom of the third, beginning with a bunt single by Victor Cardoza. Robert Phelps drew a walk off Fort Myers' starter Jason Reitz and Juan Villavicencio singled to load the bases. After the first out of the frame, Humphreys belted his second double of the game to plate two runs and give the Threshers back the lead at 3-1. Fort Myers cut the deficit in half with a two-out solo home run in the top of the sixth. Clearwater got the run right back in the seventh when a TJayy Walton bumped the Threshers' lead back to two runs. Aside from a seventh-inning single, the Mighty Mussels were kept off the basepaths in the final three innings as the Threshers sealed a 4-2 victory.

Brad Pacheco (4-4) surrendered one unearned run on one hit with one walk and seven strikeouts in 5.0 innings to pick up the win. Tyler Bowen allowed one run on one hit in 1.0 inning of relief. Luis Avila struck out five batters and gave up one hit in 2.0 scoreless frames. Tegan Cain retired all three batters he faced in a scoreless and hitless ninth to earn the save.

Pacheco tied his season high with seven strikeouts in 5.0 innings...Walton has hit three of his five career home runs against Fort Myers...All three of his home runs at BayCare Ballpark have come against the Mighty Mussels...Avila tied his career high with five strikeouts...Humphreys reached base safely all four times...The Threshers will continue a six-game home series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Friday, July 3...First pitch on Friday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from July 2, 2026

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