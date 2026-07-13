Obermueller's Shutout Start Spoiled in Eighth

Published on July 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







TAMPA, FL - Cade Obermueller struck out six batters in 4.0 shutout innings, but the pitcher's duel ended in the eighth as the Clearwater Threshers (50-37, 10-11) fell 3-0 to the Tampa Tarpons (50-37, 15-6) on Sunday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field. After the All-Star Break, the Threshers head to Dunedin for a three-game road series against the Blue Jays.

The Threshers had their best chance to break the scoreless draw in the fifth inning, when Nolan Beltran and Angel Mata both reached on errors by Tarpons third baseman Jackson Lovich. A bunt single by Guillermo Rosario loaded the bases with no outs, but the Threshers couldn't bring a run home. Tampa picked up three runs with two outs in the eighth inning, providing all the runs they needed for a 3-0 win.

Phillies eighth-rounder Brian Walters sends home a strike during a scoreless outing for the Threshers.Nathan Ray

Cade Obermueller struck out six batters and allowed two hits in 4.0 shutout innings of a no-decision. Brian Walters struck out three of the six batters he faced in 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings. Tegan Cain (1-1) surrendered two runs on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 1.2 innings to take the loss. Marty Gair gave up one run on two hits in 0.1 innings.

Obermueller has finished four of nine starts without walking a batter...Mata recorded his fourth multi-hit game as a Thresher...Walters retired all six batters he faced and struck out half of them...Rosario has three hits in the last two games...Villavicencio has reached base safely in nine consecutive games...The Threshers are off until they begin a three-game road series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Friday, July 17...First pitch on Friday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.

Phillies outfield prospect Nathan Humphreys connects on a hit for the Clearwater ThreshersNathan Ray







Florida State League Stories from July 12, 2026

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