Jupiter Falls to St. Lucie 8-2 on Sunday Afternoon

Published on July 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (8-13, 45-42) fell to the St. Lucie Mets (6-13, 39-46) by a final score of 8-2 on Saturday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

In the bottom of the second inning, Andres Valor drew a leadoff walk against the Mets' starting pitcher Jose Lopez (W, 1-0). The next hitter, PJ Morlando, followed with his first home run since coming off the injured list and fifth blast of the year to give Jupiter a 2-0 lead.

However, St. Lucie scored five times in the top of the third inning off Jupiter's starting pitcher Manuel Genao (L, 3-3). Antonio Jimenez reached on a throwing error which allowed a run to score.

Elian Pena hit a two-RBI double to give St. Lucie the lead. Julio Zayas followed when he plated two more runs with a single, which extended the Mets' lead to 5-2.

St. Lucie added three more runs over the rest of the game. Simon Juan hit an RBI single in the top of the fifth inning and plated another with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Jeremy Rodriguez drove in the eighth run of the game in the top of the ninth inning with a single.

Genao worked five innings where he allowed six runs, five of which were earned. Hayden Cuthbertson pitched the seventh inning and set St. Lucie down in order. Franklyn Moreta finished off the game with two innings and one run allowed.

Jupiter's offense could not score after the two-run second inning and fell 8-2. With this loss, the series ends in a 3-3 split.

The Hammerheads will have four days off for the All Star break before they hit the road to play Daytona starting on July 17. They will return to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for a series against the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday, July 28 with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full-season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from July 12, 2026

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