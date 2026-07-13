Mets Earn Series Split in 8-2 Victory

Published on July 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







Jupiter, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets got their first series split of the season with an 8-2 Victory over the Jupiter Hammerheads before heading into the All-Star break. It was a solid all-around effort for the Mets, scoring eight runs and holding the Hammerheads to just two runs in the first two innings.

It was a pitcher's duel early in the game between Mets starter Jose Lopez and Hammerheads starter Manuel Genao, who both pitched 1-2-3 innings to start, and Lopez did it in just four pitches.

The Hammerheads' offense found themselves on the board first after a 2-run home run from PJ Morlando in the 2nd inning. Jose Lopez settled back in after the home run, pitching five innings, giving up just 2 runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two. Lopez would take home his first win of the season, improving to 1-0.

The Mets responded in a big way in the top of the third, scoring 5 runs. The big inning was started with back-to-back singles from Simon Juan and Jeremy Rodriguez. Antonio Jimenez then reached on a catching error by Yoffry Solano, allowing Simon Juan to score. Elian Peña then gave the Mets the lead on a 2-RBI double to make it 3-2 Mets. The inning would continue as the Mets batted around and scored two more runs on a 2-RBI single from Julio Zayas to make it 5-2 Mets.

Mets pitchers successfully held off the Hammerheads for the rest of the game, starting with Ernesto Mercedes and Joe Scarborough, who combined for two innings of shutout baseball, giving up no hits and striking out two.

Tyler McLoughlin pitched yet another scoreless outing despite issuing a couple of walks. He has now, in his last 11 outings, given up just one earned run and has not given up a run in his last five appearances.

The Mets would add on insurance on a Simon Juan sacrifice fly in the 7th and on an RBI single from Jeremy Rodriguez in the 9th inning, driving in Julio Zayas to make it 8-2 Mets. Four Mets hitters would finish the game with multi-hit games.

The Mets now improve to 6-13 (39-46), while the Jupiter Hammerheads fall to 8-12 (45-41). The Mets will now head into the All-Star break on a two-game winning streak before they return to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Friday, July 17th for a three-game set against the Palm Beach Cardinals. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:30 PM EST.







Florida State League Stories from July 12, 2026

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