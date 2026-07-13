Bullard Goes Deep Again in Series Finale
Published on July 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Dunedin, FL - Blaine Bullard smashed his second homer of the week, but the Dunedin Blue Jays were held to four hits in a 9-4 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark in their series finale.
KEY PERFORMERS
RHP Franly Urena (1.2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K) allowed one run across 1.2 frames with a pair of strikeouts.
Over his last 12 appearances since May 29, Urena has posted a 1.45 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 18.2 innings and opponents' batting .119.
CF Blaine Bullard (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, R) launched a two-run shot in the 8th, his second homer of the week and eighth of the season, in addition to his sac-fly in the 4th.
Bullard has driven in three runs in back-to-back games.
Bullard has driven in a run in five of his last six games with 11 RBI over his last five games.
The Blue Jays No. 13 prospect is batting .371 over his last 10 games with six extra-base hits and 11 RBI during that stretch.
Florida State League Stories from July 12, 2026
- Jupiter Falls to St. Lucie 8-2 on Sunday Afternoon - Jupiter Hammerheads
- Mets Earn Series Split in 8-2 Victory - St. Lucie Mets
- Bullard Goes Deep Again in Series Finale - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Late Rally Lifts Tarpons Past Threshers, 3-0 - Tampa Tarpons
- Obermueller's Shutout Start Spoiled in Eighth - Clearwater Threshers
- Mussels' Offense Quiet in First Home Sunday Loss of Season - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
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