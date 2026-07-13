Bullard Goes Deep Again in Series Finale

Published on July 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - Blaine Bullard smashed his second homer of the week, but the Dunedin Blue Jays were held to four hits in a 9-4 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark in their series finale.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Franly Urena (1.2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K) allowed one run across 1.2 frames with a pair of strikeouts.

Over his last 12 appearances since May 29, Urena has posted a 1.45 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 18.2 innings and opponents' batting .119.

CF Blaine Bullard (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, R) launched a two-run shot in the 8th, his second homer of the week and eighth of the season, in addition to his sac-fly in the 4th.

Bullard has driven in three runs in back-to-back games.

Bullard has driven in a run in five of his last six games with 11 RBI over his last five games.

The Blue Jays No. 13 prospect is batting .371 over his last 10 games with six extra-base hits and 11 RBI during that stretch.







Florida State League Stories from July 12, 2026

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