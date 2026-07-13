Blaine Bullard Named FSL Player of the Week

Published on July 13, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Dunedin Blue Jays OF Blaine Bullard has been named Florida State League Player of the Week for July 7-12, 2026.

Toronto's No. 14 prospect went 9-for-20 (.450) with two home runs, 11 RBI, and a 1.420 OPS across six games against Lakeland. Five of Bullard's nine hits in the series went for extra-bases, and he drove home a run in five of the six games.

The 19-year-old was selected by Toronto in the 12th round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Klein Cain HS (TX), signing for $1,697,500, the largest bonus ever given to a player in that round.

In Bullard's professional debut season in 2026 he's batting .268/.340/.423 across 73 games with eight home runs and ranks among Florida State League leaders with 45 RBI (T-7th), 78 hits (T-4th), 123 total bases (5th), and 30 stolen bases (2nd).

Bullard becomes the first position player and third Dunedin player to earn Florida State League weekly honors in 2026, joining right-handed pitchers Dylan Watts and Nolan Perry.

The Blue Jays return to TD Ballpark following the All-Star break for a three-game set vs. Clearwater (Phillies) beginning Friday at 6:30 PM. Tickets are available at Dunedinbluejays.com.







Florida State League Stories from July 13, 2026

Blaine Bullard Named FSL Player of the Week - Dunedin Blue Jays

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