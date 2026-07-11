Friday Suspended in 5th, to Continue as Part of Doubleheader Saturday

Published on July 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Tonight's contest at TD Ballpark between the Dunedin Blue Jays and Lakeland Flying Tigers has been suspended in the top of the 5th inning with Dunedin trailing 1-0. It will be resumed tomorrow, July 11, at 4:30 PM and finished as a nine-inning game. Saturday's originally scheduled contest will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game and will be seven innings. Gates will open at 4:00 PM on Saturday.

All paid tickets for Friday, July 10, 2026, may be exchanged for any future 2026 Dunedin Blue Jays home game. Tickets are available at Dunedinbluejays.com.







Florida State League Stories from July 10, 2026

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