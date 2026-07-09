Bullard Stays Hot Despite 13-Hit Loss

Published on July 8, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays outhit the Lakeland Flying Tigers 13-11 but stranded 15 runners on base in an 8-2 loss on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark in game two of a six-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

DH Blaine Bullard (2-for-4, RBI, BB, SB) tallied his second straight multi-hit game including an RBI double at 103.9 MPH in the 3rd.

The Blue Jays No. 13 prospect tallied his team-leading 21st multi-hit game of the season.

Bullard also stole his Blue Jays farm system leading 30th bag of the season, 2nd in the FSL.

Bullard is one of five teenagers in MiLB with 7+ home runs and 30+ stolen bases this season.

CF Jake Cook (2-for-5, SB) logged his second consecutive multi-hit performance and added his 14th stolen base of the season.

RF Jean Joseph (3-for-4, BB) smacked a season-high three hits in addition to a walk.

Joseph has a hit in four of his last five games.







Florida State League Stories from July 8, 2026

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