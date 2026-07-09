Jupiter Uses Three-Run Seventh Inning to Complete 5-4 Win Wednesday Night

Published on July 8, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (6-11, 43-40) snapped a four-game losing streak as they defeated the St. Lucie Mets (4-11, 37-44) by a final score of 5-4 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. A three-run bottom of the seventh inning propelled the Jupiter comeback to even the series at a game a piece.

The Hammerheads got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the first inning against St. Lucie starting pitcher Luis Rodriguez, who made a rehab assignment from High-A Brooklyn. Luis Cova and Luis Arana led off the frame with walks. Three batters later with two outs, Victor Ortega drilled a two-RBI single to center field to give the Hammerheads an early 2-0 lead.

However, the Mets answered immediately in the top of the second inning against Jupiter starting pitcher Dameivi Tineo. After Chase Meggers led off the inning reaching on a fielding error by Arana, Branny De Oleo drove in Meggers on an RBI single. Later in the inning, Arana committed his second error of the frame which allowed De Oleo to advance to third base. Jeremy Rodriguez tied the game 2-2 on an RBI groundout to cap the scoring.

St. Lucie added to its lead in the top of the third inning. Antonio Jimenez led off the inning by reaching first base on a dropped-third strike. After a wild pitch and a stolen base, Trey Snyder drove in Jimenez on an RBI single to give the Mets a 3-2 lead.

After both teams went scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings, the Mets added another run in the top of the sixth. Snyder bunted for a base hit, stole second base, and scored on a missed-catch error by Echedry Vargas to give the Mets a 4-2 lead. Tineo, who was given the chance to finish six innings for the first time in his career, ended his start with 5 2/3 innings pitched and allowed four runs, one earned run, five hits, three walks, and struck out seven batters. Braulio Salas () came out of the Jupiter bullpen and finished the sixth inning as well as the top of the seventh inning which featured an outfield assist from Andres Valor and Jeremy Almonte throwing out Jimenez at third base and the Mets did not score.

The Hammerheads finally broke out of the scoreless drought and took the lead again in the bottom of the seventh inning against St. Lucie relief pitcher Joel Lara () in his third inning of work. With one out, Almonte and Cova drew back-to-back walks. Arana drilled an RBI single down the right field line to cut the deficit. Vargas hit an RBI groundout to tie the game. Later, with two outs, Arana came in to score on a wild pitch as Jupiter took a 5-4 lead after seven innings.

Salas finished his outing with 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Hayden Cuthbertson () came on for the save in the top of the ninth inning for Jupiter. Cuthbertson allowed a two-out single, but secured his first save of the season and Jupiter held on for the 5-4 victory over St. Lucie on Wednesday night to snap their four-game losing streak.

Arana finished 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI single, two walks, and two runs scored including the winning run. Cova also walked twice and scored twice as the Hammerheads' offense finished with just five hits.

Jupiter faces St. Lucie for game three of this six-game series with first pitch scheduled for 12:00 p.m. for the second "*Super Splash Day.*" Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from July 8, 2026

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