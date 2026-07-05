Jupiter Falls, 9-6, to Dunedin Saturday Night at Mega Bash

Published on July 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (5-9, 42-38) fell late to the Dunedin Blue Jays (7-7, 37-42) by a final score of 9-6 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium as part of the "Mega Bash" celebration of America's 250th birthday.

The Hammerheads got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Luis Cova hit a single to left field. Echedry Vargas followed Cova with a two-run home run to left field, his eighth home run of the season, to give Jupiter an early 2-0.

However, the Blue Jays made that lead a short one as Austin Smith drove in two runs on a double to deep center field in the top of the second inning against Jupiter starting pitcher Walin Castillo to tie the game at 2-2.

Heading into the bottom of the second inning, the game went into a weather delay that went just over one hour. Castillo stayed in the ballgame for two more innings of scoreless baseball to finish his start with four innings and two runs allowed in a no-decision.

Samuel Carpio was the first Hammerhead out of the bullpen in the top of the fifth inning. Carpio issued two hit batters and two walks, one of which came with the bases loaded to JoJo Parker and the Blue Jays took a 3-2 lead. The Blue Jays added another run in the top of the sixth inning off Carpio as Will Cresswell hit a solo home run to left field to give Dunedin a 4-2 lead.

The Hammerheads got back into the game in the bottom of the sixth inning against Dunedin relief pitcher Bradley Wilson in his fifth inning of the game. Vargas led off with a double. Two batters later, Andres Valor was hit by a pitch. Luis Fonseca relieved Wilson with runners at the corners and one out and a wild pitch allowed Vargas to score. With Valor at second base and one out, Yoffry Solano tied the game on an RBI single. Solano advanced to second base on a throw and advanced to third base on a groundout. With Jose Monserratte at the plate, Solano came in to score on a wild pitch by Fonseca which gave the Hammerheads a 5-4 lead after six innings.

The Blue Jays responded in the top of the seventh inning. After an error and walk, Giaconino Lasaracina blasted a three-run home run to left field off Luis Cesar (L, 2-1), which gave Dunedin a 7-5 lead.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Josh Houge reached on an infield single and the pinch hitter Victor Ortega was hit by a pitch. The next hitter, Nixon Chrinos, hit an RBI single up the middle to cut the Dunedin lead to 7-6.

The Blue Jays gave themselves some insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning on an RBI infield single by Parker and an RBI walk by Juan Sanchez which extended the Dunedin lead to 9-6. The three-run deficit proved to be too big to overcome and Jupiter suffered the 9-6 loss on Saturday night on night two of the "Mega Bash."

The season series finale between the Hammerheads and Blue Jays takes place on Sunday, July 5th with first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from July 4, 2026

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