Mussels Fall to Threshers on Independence Day, 7-3

Published on July 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels were defeated by the Clearwater Threshers by a final score of 7-3 on Independence Day at BayCare Ballpark.

Fort Myers (45-33, 8-5) sent Hendry Chivilli to the mound to make his third start and fifth appearance of the season with the Mussels. Chivilli gave up a two-run home run to Alirio Ferrebus with two outs in the first inning to give Clearwater (46-33, 7-6) the early lead.

In the top of the second inning, Jayson Bass led off the inning with a double against Sean Youngerman (2-4). With two out and two in scoring position, Byron Chourio hooked a two-run single down the right-field line to tie the game up.

Bass' double marked the 30th consecutive game with an extra-base hit for Fort Myers, the longest active streak in the Florida State League and the second longest streak in the league this year. Dunedin had 35 consecutive games with an extra-base hit across May and June.

With two out and a runner at third in the bottom of the second, Minnesota Twins No. 12 prospect Quentin Young leaped up to make a great snag to preserve the tie score.

Ryan Sprock smoked a 102.2 mph double to leadoff the top of the third inning. At third with one out, JP Smith II drove him in to give Fort Myers their first lead.

Clearwater tied the game in the bottom half with a run-scoring fielder's choice by Nathan Humphreys.

Humphreys later ripped a go-ahead single to score Griffin Burkholder in the bottom of the fifth against Mussels' reliever Callan Fang (3-1).

In the bottom of the eighth, Clearwater got three insurance runs against Dylan Questad. A two-run double by Will Vierling and an RBI double by Nolan Beltran made the score 7-3 Threshers.

The series concludes on Sunday, July 5. Justin Mitrovich (2.38) starts for the Mussels, opposite Cole Gilley (3.23) who takes the mound for the Threshers. First pitch is set for 12 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from July 4, 2026

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