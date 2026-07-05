Hairston Leads Late Rally as Tortugas Take July 4 Win

Published on July 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas erased a four-run deficit, surged ahead with five runs over the final three innings, and held off the Bradenton Marauders for an 8-6 Fourth of July victory Saturday afternoon at LECOM Park. The Rundown

Bradenton struck first against Jake Brink in the opening inning when Antonio Pimentel doubled and Edgleen Perez singled him home. The Marauders added two more in the second on a solo homer from Brent Iredale and an error-aided run, then stretched the lead to 4-0 in the third on an RBI double from Iredale.

Daytona began its comeback in the fourth. Arnaldo Lantigua walked, Kyle Henley was hit by a pitch, Drew Davies walked, and Ichiro Cano brought home Lantigua with an infield single. Henry Hunter followed with a bases-loaded walk, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

The Tortugas tied it in the seventh. Bernard Moon walked, Jalen Hairston doubled him home, and Lantigua followed with an RBI single to center to make it 4-4.

Daytona took control in the eighth. Hunter and Moon walked before Hairston delivered again, driving a two-run double to right-center. Ty Doucette followed with an RBI single, giving the Tortugas a 7-4 lead.

The Tortugas added an important insurance run in the ninth when Davies singled, Cano singled, Hunter walked, and Davies scored on a wild pitch.

Bradenton made one final push in the bottom of the ninth, scoring twice and putting the tying run on base before Andrew Shaffner entered and needed just one pitch to induce a game-ending groundout, sealing Daytona's 8-6 win.

The difference was Mason Morris, who entered in the third and stabilized the game. Morris held Bradenton without a hit until the ninth and worked 6.0 innings of relief, allowing two runs while striking out five. Stat of the Day

6 - Morris tied his career high with 6.0 innings pitched, doing so for the second time and first since May 6 against Clearwater. Notes

- Daytona improved to 28-51 overall and 7-6 in the second half.

- The Tortugas improved to 2-2 in July.

- Bradenton leads the series 3-2.

- Daytona improved to 8-7 on Saturdays.

- The Tortugas improved to 10-30 on the road.

- Daytona is now 6-15 in day games.

- The Tortugas improved to 18-41 against right-handed starters.

- Daytona improved to 20-0 when leading after eight innings.

- The Tortugas improved to 4-36 when trailing after six innings.

- Daytona improved to 4-4 when tied after seven innings.

- The Tortugas improved to 5-13 in two-run games.

- Daytona improved to 14-5 when recording 10 or more hits.

- The Tortugas improved to 22-11 when scoring five or more runs.

- Daytona improved to 20-2 when outhitting its opponent.

- Morris tied his career high with 6.0 innings pitched and did not allow a hit until the ninth.

- Brink made his first start since April 23 after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list earlier Saturday.

- Brink missed 61 games while on the injured list.

- Hunter Hollan made his first 2026 appearance for Daytona while returning from Tommy John surgery.

- Shaffner earned his fourth save on one pitch.

- All nine Tortugas reached base.

- Hairston recorded his third straight multi-hit game and is 8-for-17 in the series.

- Hairston recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season, second three-hit game, and second multi RBI game.

- Hairston tied his career high with three hits for the fourth time.

- Lantigua recorded his 11th multi-hit game of the season.

- Doucette recorded his eighth multi-hit game of the season.

- Cano recorded his ninth multi-hit game and seventh two-hit game of the season.

- Hunter drew three walks, the first three-walk game by a Tortuga since Rafhlmil Torres on July 2.

- Hairston extended his on-base streak to seven games.

- Doucette extended his hitting streak to seven games and his on-base streak to 12 games.

- Henley extended his on-base streak to five games.

- Torres extended his on-base streak to 12 games.

- Davies extended his on-base streak to 20 games, the longest by a Tortuga this season. Up Next

The Tortugas finish their six-game series against the Bradenton Marauders on Sunday, July 5 LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from July 4, 2026

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