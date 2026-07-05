Ferrebus, Humphreys Drive in Two Runs Apiece in Comeback Win

Published on July 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Alirio Ferrebus homered and Nathan Humphreys drove in the tying and winning runs for the Clearwater Threshers (47-33, 7-7) as they took down the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (45-33, 8-5) in a 7-3 win on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to claim their second series win over Fort Myers when they return for the series finale on Sunday.

After making a diving catch to end the top of the first inning, Griffin Burkholder drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the first. After the second out, Alirio Ferrebus took a 0-1 pitch to deep right field for a two-run home run to open the scoring for the Threshers. Fort Myers got both runs back on a two-run single to tie the game in the second. A sacrifice fly in the top of the third gave the Mighty Mussels their first lead of the game at 3-2.

Burkholder doubled with one out in the third to put the tying run aboard with one out. Juan Villavicencio walked, and Ferrebus singled to load the bases. Humphreys followed with a grounder to second, but he beat out the throw to first that allowed Burkholder to score from third and tie the game at three. Burkholder started another rally in the fifth, reaching on a one-out walk. He stole second before Villavicencio walked. Humphreys poked a 1-1 pitch from Callan Fang through the left side of the infield for a base hit, and Burkholder raced home to score from second and gave the Threshers a one-run advantage.

With the Threshers leading, Humphreys drew a leadoff walk against Fort Myers reliever Dylan Questad to begin the bottom of the eighth. He advanced to third on a double by Matthew Ferrara and scored when Will Vierling plated two with a double to triple the Threshers' lead. Nolan Beltran followed with an RBI double after the second out of the inning, plating Vierling from second to extend the Threshers' advantage to four runs. The Mighty Mussels didn't provide a baserunner in the final two innings, as the Threshers celebrated the Fourth of July with a 7-3 win.

Sean Youngerman (2-4) surrendered three runs on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 5.0 innings to earn the win. Wilmer Blanco struck out two batters and allowed one hit in 2.0 scoreless innings. Tegan Cain retired all three batters he faced and struck out one batter in 1.0 inning of relief. Marty Gair struck out all three batters he faced in a scoreless and hitless ninth inning.

Ferrebus became the second Thresher to hit ten home runs in 20...Hogart came in as a defensive replacement for Walton in the fourth inning...Both of Youngerman's wins this season have come against Fort Myers...Vierling recorded his first multi-RBI game since April 30 against Palm Beach...Clearwater's bullpen combined to allow one hit in the final four shutout innings...The Threshers will conclude a six-game home series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Sunday, July 5...First pitch on Sunday afternoon will take place at 12:0x`0 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from July 4, 2026

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