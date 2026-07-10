Pacheco's Gem Leads Threshers to Second Straight Win

Published on July 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







TAMPA, FL - Brad Pacheco tied his season high with seven strikeouts for the fifth time this season as the Clearwater Threshers (50-34, 10-8) cruised to a 6-1 win over the Tampa Tarpons (47-37, 12-6) on Thursday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field. The Threshers look for their third consecutive victory when they return for a rematch on Friday night.

Thursday's game remained scoreless until the fourth inning, which began with a leadoff walk drawn by Nolan Beltran. A single by Matthew Ferrara moved Beltran to second, and he tagged up to third on a flyout by Will Vierling. During Lyle Miller-Green's first at-bat, Ferrara attempted to steal second, and as Tarpons catcher Engelth Ureña fired the throw to second, Beltran broke for home plate. Ferrara was thrown out at second, but there was no time to return the throw home as Beltran slid in safely with the game's first run.

Nathan Humphreys drew a walk against newly entered reliever Jose Martinez to lead off the top of the sixth inning. Beltran singled him over to second, and they both stole a base before the second out of the inning. With runners on second and third and two outs, Vierling took the first pitch he saw out to left field for a base hit, plating both runners and tripling the Threshers' lead. Tampa got their first run of the game in the bottom of the seventh, with a one-out RBI single cutting Clearwater's advantage to two runs.

The Threshers struck back in the following frame, beginning with a leadoff single by Humphreys. He instantly stole second base before an error by Tarpons first baseman David McCann on a Beltran grounder allowed Humphreys to come around and score, bringing the lead back to three. Victor Cardoza kept the rally going in the ninth, leading off the top half of the frame with a one-out walk. Juan Villavicencio singled him over to second, and Robert Phelps smacked a single to load the bases. Humphreys bashed a single up the middle, plating two runs to give the Threshers a five-run advantage. The Tarpons did not get a baserunner on board after their first run as the Threshers sealed a 6-1 win.

Brad Pacheco (5-4) struck out seven batters and allowed two hits in 6.0 shutout innings to earn the victory. Tyler Bowen surrendered one run on one hit with one walk and two strikeouts in 1.0 inning of relief. MT Morrissey struck out two of the three batters he faced as he retired the side in order in 1.0 inning. Luis Avila struck out one batter in a scoreless and hitless ninth inning.

Ferrara was caught stealing for the first time in his pro career after 13 consecutive steals...Clearwater scored on a double steal of home for the second time this season...Two of Beltran's seven steals this season have been home plate...Pacheco's 6.0 innings gave him the longest outing by a Threshers pitcher in 2026...Humphreys has stolen four bases in four attempts over the last two games...The Threshers will continue a six-game road series against the Tampa Tarpons on Friday, July 10...First pitch on Friday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from July 9, 2026

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