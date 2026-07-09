Hammerheads Cruise Past Mets 15-3 on Camp Day

Published on July 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







JUPITER Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads defeated the St. Lucie Mets 15-3 on Camp Day at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

The Hammerheads pounded out 17 hits and took advantage of five Mets errors. They scored runs in each of their final seven innings at the plate.

Antonio Jimenez belted a two-run homer in the third inning to briefly put the Mets ahead 2-1. It was the second homer for Jimenez in the last three games and his fifth this season with St. Lucie.

The Hammerheads answered right back with four runs in the bottom of the third to go up 5-2. Max Williams hit a two-run single and Nixon Chirinos belted a RBI double.

Jackson Hauge hit a two-out RBI single in the fourth inning to cut the Mets deficit to 5-3. However, that would be the last hit for the Mets until Elian Peña hit a single with one out in the eighth. Jupiter reliever Elier Morillo retired all 10 batters he faced, including seven on strikeouts, in between Mets hits.

Meanwhile the Hammerheads offense kept piling on. They scored two in the fourth, two more in the fifth and four in the sixth inning. Chirinos clobbered a three-run homer off Caden Wooster in the sixth.

All nine Hammerheads starters reached base. Eight had hits. Leadoff hitter Luis Cova went 4 for 5 and fell a triple shy of the cycle. Williams went 2 for 5 with a homer, three RBI and three runs.

Peña, Branny De Oleo and Francisco Toledo each went 2 for 4 for St. Lucie.

Mets starter Christian Rodriguez took the loss. He was charged with five runs on eight hits over 3.0 innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out five.

The Mets (4-12, 37-45) and Hammerheads (7-11, 44-40) play the fourth game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Friday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from July 9, 2026

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