Late Clearwater Surge Spoils Strong Start from Parliament

Published on July 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons pitcher Wyatt Parliament

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons pitcher Wyatt Parliament(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - Wyatt Parliament delivered a strong outing for the Tampa Tarpons on Thursday night, but a late push from the Clearwater Threshers proved to be the difference in a 6-1 loss at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Parliament, making his sixth start for Tampa, tossed five innings of one-run ball while striking out five.

The Threshers broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with runners on first and third, when the runner at third stole home during a failed steal attempt at second to give Clearwater a 1-0 lead.

Clearwater's offense was held in check until the Threshers added to their advantage in the sixth, scoring two runs on a Will Vierling single to make it 3-0.

Tampa finally broke through against Clearwater's bullpen in the bottom of the seventh when Brando Mayea lined an RBI single into center field, trimming the deficit to 3-1.

Clearwater answered immediately in the top of the eighth, capitalizing on a Tarpons miscue to restore its three-run lead.

The Threshers put the game out of reach in the ninth with another two-run single, extending the lead to 6-1, which held as the final.

The Tarpons and Threshers return to GMS Field on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

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Florida State League Stories from July 9, 2026

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