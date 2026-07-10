Late Clearwater Surge Spoils Strong Start from Parliament
Published on July 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Tampa Tarpons News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - Wyatt Parliament delivered a strong outing for the Tampa Tarpons on Thursday night, but a late push from the Clearwater Threshers proved to be the difference in a 6-1 loss at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Parliament, making his sixth start for Tampa, tossed five innings of one-run ball while striking out five.
The Threshers broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with runners on first and third, when the runner at third stole home during a failed steal attempt at second to give Clearwater a 1-0 lead.
Clearwater's offense was held in check until the Threshers added to their advantage in the sixth, scoring two runs on a Will Vierling single to make it 3-0.
Tampa finally broke through against Clearwater's bullpen in the bottom of the seventh when Brando Mayea lined an RBI single into center field, trimming the deficit to 3-1.
Clearwater answered immediately in the top of the eighth, capitalizing on a Tarpons miscue to restore its three-run lead.
The Threshers put the game out of reach in the ninth with another two-run single, extending the lead to 6-1, which held as the final.
The Tarpons and Threshers return to GMS Field on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
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Tampa Tarpons pitcher Wyatt Parliament
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