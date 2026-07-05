Lasaracina's Three-Run Shot Sparks Series Win
Published on July 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Jupiter, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays rallied from one-run and two-run deficits behind a pair of home runs to defeat the Jupiter Hammerheads 9-3 on Independence Day Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, clinching the series in game five of a six-game set.
KEY PERFORMERS
RHP Lluveres Severino (1.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K) picked up his third save of the season, firing 1.1 perfect frames in relief with a pair of strikeouts.
Severino extended his scoreless streak to 13.1 innings across eight outings, over which he's fanned 16.
SS JoJo Parker (2-for-4, 2 RBI, R, 2 BB) reached base four times including an RBI single in the 9th to extend Dunedin's lead.
The Blue Jays No. 1 prospect tallied his second straight multi-hit, multi-RBI game.
Saturday marked Parker's 15th multi-hit and 14th multi-RBI performance of the season.
His 47 RBI this season are tops on the team and 4th in the FSL.
1B Giaconino Lasaracina (3-for-6, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R) socked the go-ahead three-run homer in the 7th to give Dunedin a 7-5 lead, his first Class-A long ball.
The three-run blast was his seventh homer in 21 games this season between Class-A and Dunedin.
His three hits matched a career high.
C Will Cresswell (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R, BB) left the yard with a solo shot in the 6th for his first professional homer.
Florida State League Stories from July 4, 2026
- Lasaracina's Three-Run Shot Sparks Series Win - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Ferrebus, Humphreys Drive in Two Runs Apiece in Comeback Win - Clearwater Threshers
- Jupiter Falls, 9-6, to Dunedin Saturday Night at Mega Bash - Jupiter Hammerheads
- Mussels Fall to Threshers on Independence Day, 7-3 - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- McCann Homers Late to Lift Tarpons Past Mets - St. Lucie Mets
- Ankeney's Career Day Lifts Lakeland to 7-5 Win over Palm Beach - Lakeland Flying Tigers
- Hairston Leads Late Rally as Tortugas Take July 4 Win - Daytona Tortugas
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