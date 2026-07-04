Urena, Obando Slam Door in 10-Inning Win

Published on July 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Jupiter, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays battled back from a two-run deficit and rode dominant bullpen work to a thrilling 4-3, 10-inning victory over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in game four of a six-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Troy Guthrie (6 IP, 3 R, 5 H, 1 BB, 6 K) turned in his fourth quality start over his last six outings.

RHP Angel Obando (3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 6 K) earned the win after striking out a career-high six batters over a career-long three scoreless innings.

Obando retired the first eight batters he faced in order, including fanning five batters in a row.

RHP Franly Urena (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 K) struck out back-to-back batters with the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position to secure the victory and earn his third save of the season.

Over his last nine outings Urena owns a 1.32 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 13.2 frames.

SS JoJo Parker (2-for-4, 2 RBI, BB) reached base three times and accounted for both of Dunedin's RBI.

Parker's game-tying RBI single in the 5th inning sent the game to extras.

Friday marked Parker's 14th multi-hit and 13th multi-RBI performance of the season.

His 45 RBI this season are tops on the team and 4th in the FSL.







Florida State League Stories from July 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.