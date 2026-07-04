Urena, Obando Slam Door in 10-Inning Win
Published on July 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Jupiter, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays battled back from a two-run deficit and rode dominant bullpen work to a thrilling 4-3, 10-inning victory over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in game four of a six-game set.
KEY PERFORMERS
RHP Troy Guthrie (6 IP, 3 R, 5 H, 1 BB, 6 K) turned in his fourth quality start over his last six outings.
RHP Angel Obando (3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 6 K) earned the win after striking out a career-high six batters over a career-long three scoreless innings.
Obando retired the first eight batters he faced in order, including fanning five batters in a row.
RHP Franly Urena (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 K) struck out back-to-back batters with the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position to secure the victory and earn his third save of the season.
Over his last nine outings Urena owns a 1.32 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 13.2 frames.
SS JoJo Parker (2-for-4, 2 RBI, BB) reached base three times and accounted for both of Dunedin's RBI.
Parker's game-tying RBI single in the 5th inning sent the game to extras.
Friday marked Parker's 14th multi-hit and 13th multi-RBI performance of the season.
His 45 RBI this season are tops on the team and 4th in the FSL.
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