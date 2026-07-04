Lakeland Uses 3-Run Eighth to Take Down Palm Beach, 7-4

Published on July 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







The Lakeland Flying Tigers (36-42, 5-8) erased a four-run deficit in a 7-4 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals (42-37, 9-4), on Friday night at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Palm Beach started the scoring in the second off starter Cale Wetwiska. Jonathan Mejia led off with a walk and moved to third on a double from Chase Heath. Alex Birge scored both runners on a two-run single and Trevor Haskins drove him home on a two-run blast, giving the Cardinals a 4-0 lead.

Lakeland responded with one run in the bottom half off starter Payton Graham. Nick Dumesnil reached on a leadoff single and advanced to third on a double from Jesus Pinto. Javier Osorio drove in Dumesnil on a sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

The Flying Tigers tied the game with three runs in the third off Graham. Jude Warwick doubled, Jordan Yost singled and Edian Espinal singled in Warwick. Jesus Pinto scored Yost on a single and Osorio scored Pinto on an additional single, knotting the game at 4-4.

Lakeland grabbed the lead for the first time in the game with three runs in the eighth off Anthony Watts. Zach MacDonald led off with a bunt single and moved to second on a single from Osorio. Hunter Dobbins drove in MacDonald with a single, moving Osorio to third. Jack Goodman plated Osorio on a sacrifice fly and Warwick scored Dobbins on an RBI double, capping the scoring at 7-4.

Yendy Gomez (3-2) took the win, going 2.0 shutout innings while allowing one hit and striking out three. Watts (1-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits over 1.1 innings. Yendy Guzman (3) notched the save, going 1.0 perfect inning while striking out the side.

Lakeland looks to take the 3-2 series lead as they host Palm Beach on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Both teams' starters are to be determined.







Florida State League Stories from July 3, 2026

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