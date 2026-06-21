Lakeland Falls 10-1 in Series Finale to Dunedin

Published on June 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







After allowing a combined nine runs over the fifth and sixth innings, the Lakeland Flying Tigers (32-36, 1-2) could not recover as they dropped the series finale, 10-1, to the Dunedin Blue Jays (32-36, 2-1) on Sunday afternoon at Joker Marchant Stadium.

For the fifth time in the six-game series, Dunedin kicked off the scoring in the first. Jake Casey tripled and scored on a balk from starter Charlie Christensen, giving the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead.

Lakeland quickly responded with one run in the bottom half off starter Troy Guthrie. Beau Ankeney doubled and Edian Espinal drove him in on a ground-rule double, extending his on-base streak to a team-season-high 17 games and tying the game at 1-1.

Dunedin took the lead back with six runs in the fifth, with the first two being charged to Christensen and the next four to reliever Antonio Florido. Aldo Gaxiola singled, moved to second on a Brock Tibbitts hit by pitch and scored on a throwing error which allowed Austin Smith to reach, putting the Blue Jays ahead, 2-1. After a Jake Cook walk, Dariel Ramon drove in Smith on an RBI double. Cook scored on a wild pitch followed by a walk to Casey. JoJo Parker emptied the bases on a three-run blast, scoring Ramon and Casey to push Dunedin's lead to 7-1.

The Blue Jays added three more in the sixth off reliever Bryce Alewine. Adam Hackenberg led off with a single, followed by singles from Tibbitts and Smith. Cook drove Hackenberg in on a sacrifice fly and Ramon scored Tibbitts and Smith on a two-run double, extending the lead and capping the scoring at 10-1.

Guthrie (2-2) earned the win, allowing just one run over a career-high-tying 6.0 innings for the second time in the series while punching out six and walking none. Christensen (1-2) took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits while striking out six and walking one. Reliever Luis Fonseca (1) notched the save, throwing 3.0 shutout innings while allowing one hit and punching out two.

Lakeland begins a six-game road set against the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Each team's starting pitcher is to be determined.







Florida State League Stories from June 21, 2026

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