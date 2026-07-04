King Jr.'s Three-Run Homer Just Enough in Marauders' 5-3 Win

Published on July 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Eddie King Jr.'s three-run homer was the difference in a 5-3 win for the Bradenton Marauders (37-41, 6-7) over the Daytona Tortugas (6-6, 27-51) on Friday from LECOM Park. Reinold Navarro punched out eight batters over 5.0 innings, while Richard Ramirez tagged three-hits.

Bradenton began the scoring in the bottom of the seventh off Daytona reliever Lisnerkin Lantigua. Antonio Pimentel and Canon Reeder notched back-to-back hits, putting runners on second and first. Fredderick Ovalle recorded a sacrifice bunt to move Pimentel and Reeder into scoring position. A throwing error allowed Pimentel to plate and make it a 1-0 ballgame. With Reeder at third and Ovalle at second, Johan De Los Santos scored Reeder on an RBI single to make it 2-0. King Jr. blasted a three-run homer, putting Bradenton up 5-0.

Despite a run in the eighth and two in the ninth, Marauders reliever Brandon Cain closed the door the rest of the way to finalize a 5-3 win for the Marauders.

Adolofo Oviedo (6-0) secured the win, striking out one over 2.0 perfect innings. Lantigua (3-3) took the loss, letting up five runs on six hits and two walks over 3.0 frames.

The Marauders and Tortugas play the penultimate of a six-game series on Saturday from LECOM Park. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from July 3, 2026

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