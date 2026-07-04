Hammerheads Fall in Extra Innings to Blue Jays, 4-3, on Mega Bash Night One

Published on July 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (5-8, 42-37) fell to the Dunedin Blue Jays (6-7, 36-42) in 10 innings by a final score of 4-3 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium as part of night one of the "Mega Bash" celebration.

The Blue Jays took the lead in the top of the first inning against Jupiter starting pitcher Julio Mendez Jr. Dariel Ramon hit the first pitch of the game into center field for a single, stole second base, and advanced to third base on a throwing error by Jupiter catcher Victor Ortega. The next batter, JoJo Parter, hit an RBI groundout to give Dunedin an early 1-0 lead.

The Hammerheads did not have a hit through the first three innings against Dunedin starting pitcher Troy Guthrie. However, the bats started to figure out Guthrie in the bottom of the fourth. Echedry Vargas hit a single with one out for the first Jupiter hit. Andres Valor followed Vargas with a two-run, opposite-field home run, his seventh home run of the year, to give the Hammerheads their first lead. Two batters later, Edgardo De Leon blasted a solo home run to deep left field, his fourth home run with Jupiter, and Jupiter took a 3-1 lead after four innings.

The D-Jays responded in the top of the fifth inning. Mendez Jr. issued back-to-back walks to start the frame. Austin Smith dropped a bunt single and a throwing error by De Leon brought home a run. With runners at first and third base with no outs, Parker hit a blooped, RBI single to tie the game at 3-3.

Mendez Jr. finished his start with five innings pitched and allowed three runs, two earned runs, three walks, one hit-by-pitch, four hits, and struck out six Dunedin batters in a no-decision.

Engel Peralta made his Jupiter debut out of the bullpen in the top of the sixth inning. He tossed two scoreless innings where he allowed just one baserunner, a broken-bat single to Parker. Ramon Sanchez came out of the bullpen and tossed two scoreless innings and also allowed just one runner.

The game entered extra innings, and in the top of the 10th inning, Dunedin scored their placed runner on a wild pitch by Gerinton Mendez (L, 1-1), which gave the Blue Jays a 4-3 lead. In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Hammerheads had the tying and winning runs in scoring position but could not score and ultimately fell by the 4-3 final score in 10 innings. The Hammerheads are now 2-4 in extra innings this season.

The second night of "Mega Bash" takes place on Saturday, July 4th with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. as the Hammerheads and Blue Jays continue this six-game series to celebrate America's 250th birthday. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full-season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from July 3, 2026

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