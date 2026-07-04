Tarpons Win Duel on the Mound, 1-0, over Mets

Published on July 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets' Tyler McLoughlin in action

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets' Tyler McLoughlin in action(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons held off the St. Lucie Mets 1-0 in a high-quality pitching game for each side on Friday at Clover Park in front of a crowd of 3,797.

It was the seventh straight win for the Tarpons and the eighth straight loss for the Mets. Tampa has won nine of 10 while the Mets have dropped nine of 10. The Tarpons have pitched three shutouts in their four games in Port St. Lucie this week.

Tarpons starter Henry Lalane was excellent, striking out 11 batters over 7.0 innings. He scattered three hits and did not walk a batter. In Lalane's previous outing at Dunedin he struck out 12 over 7.0 innings to earn FSL Pitcher of the Week honors.

The Mets deployed a bullpen game with each of their four pitchers performing brilliantly. Starter Christian Rodriguez pitched a season high 3.2 innings and struck out seven batters. He allowed one run on seven hits.

The Tarpons scored the only run of the game off Rodriguez in the second inning. Brando Mayea hit a leadoff double and Engelth Urena hit a one-out RBI single to plate Mayea for the 1-0 lead.

Tyler McLoughlin followed Rodriguez and pitched 2.1 perfect innings. He struck out five of the seven batters he faced.

Kevin Herget pitched 2.0 scoreless innings on a MiLB rehab assignment with two strikeouts.

Ernesto Mercedes pitched a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts on just eight pitches.

The four Mets pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts and no walks.

The Mets loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning against Jose Ledesma. Tampa turned to reliever Matthew Tippie to get the final out and he retired Branny De Oleo on a ground ball comebacker to end the game.

Trey Snyder led the Mets at the plate by going 2 for 4 with a double.

The Mets (2-9, 35-42) and Tarpons (10-3, 45-34) play the fifth game of their series at Clover Park on Saturday. It's the 250 Tailgate Party with a special 2:50 p.m. start time. Fans can get $5 tickets and enjoy $2.50 select beer, hot dogs, fountain soda and popcorn.

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Florida State League Stories from July 3, 2026

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