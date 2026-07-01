Tarpons Blank Mets 6-0 in Series Opener

Published on June 30, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets shortstop Antonio Jimenez tags a baserunner

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets shortstop Antonio Jimenez tags a baserunner(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons shut out the St. Lucie Mets 6-0 in the series opener between the teams on Tuesday night at Clover Park. The Tarpons have won four in a row and six out of seven. The Mets have lost five in a row and six out of seven.

Four Tarpons pitchers combined to limit the Mets to three hits. The foursome of starter Justin West and relievers Jose Rodriguez, Parker Seay and Pedro Rodriguez did not walk a batter and struck out 11. West pitched 5.1 innings to get the win.

Mets starter Emilio Obispo took the loss. He allowed four runs on five hits over 5.0 innings.

David McCann started the scoring for Tampa with a solo home run in the third inning. Brando Mayea made it 2-0 with a two-out RBI single in the fourth inning.

The Tarpons pulled away in the middle innings. Luis Puello hit a two-out, two-run double off Obispo in the fifth to make it 4-0. Puello was thrown out at third trying to stretch the hit to a triple and was ejected for arguing.

JoJo Jackson made it 6-0 in the sixth inning with a two-run single off Zack Mack. Mack gave up his first earned run since May 8th.

The three hits for the Mets came on a ground rule double for Antonio Jimenez, single for Jack Scanlon and a double for Taylor Darden.

Tyler McLoughlin (1.1 innings) and Luis Alvarez (1.0) turned in scoreless appearances from the Mets bullpen.

The Mets (2-6, 35-39) and Tarpons (7-3, 42-34) play the second game of their series at Clover Park on Wednesday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m.

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