Marauders Homestand Highlights - Tuesday, June 30 - Sunday, July 5

Published on June 30, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla.- The Bradenton Marauders begin a six-game home series from June 30-July 5 against the Daytona Tortugas, the Single-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's opening homestand:

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA (THURSDAY, JULY 2) - This season every Thursday at LECOM Park fans can enjoy $3 soda and hot dogs and fans 21+ can enjoy $3 select beer specials.

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION PRESENTED BY LECOM (FRIDAY, JULY 3) - Join the Marauders as we celebrate Independence Day presented by LECOM! Do not miss your favorite players wearing patriotic themed jerseys. The first 1,500 fans to arrive take home a t-shirt. Be sure to stay after the game for the largest fireworks show in LECOM Park history in celebration of America 250! Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from June 30, 2026

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