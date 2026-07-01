Nunez Hits Go-Ahead Homer as Mussels Beat Threshers 5-4

Published on June 30, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - Irvin Nunez blasted a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning as the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels defeated the Clearwater Threshers 5-4 on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark.

Tied 3-3 in the eighth inning, Quentin Young reached on a single. Mussels' (44-30, 7-2) catcher Irvin Nunez then drove a ball over the wall in left center, putting Fort Myers ahead 5-0. After trailing since the second inning, the Mussels scored five unanswered runs to take their first lead of the game.

Clearwater (44-31, 4-6) took a 3-0 lead in the second off of Mussels' starter Kolten Smith. With two outs, Jonathan Hogart opened the scoring with a two-run double that was out of the reach of a diving Merphy Hernandez. Will Vierling followed with a single to center to extend the margin.

Leading off the top of the third, Hernandez singled to center, extending his on-base streak to 10 games. He then stole second, giving him 24 steals in 25 games in the Florida State League. Hernandez dashed the remaining 180 feet home on a botched pickoff attempt to make it 3-1. It was the 10th consecutive game the centerfielder has scored in.

With two outs in the fourth, Luis Fragoza connected on a solo shot off of the tiki bar in left field to make it 3-2. His third home run in the past two games left the bat at 104.6 and travelled 390 feet.

K. Smith exited after matching a season high with four innings and 71 pitches. The righty retired the final five men he faced and did not issue a walk for the first time since May 28, six appearances ago.

The Mussels faced a pair of MiLB rehabbers with MLB time under their belts across the fifth and sixth innings in Jackson Rutledge and Grant Holman.

Nunez led off the fifth with a single past the third baseman. A pair of wild pitches advanced him to third. A two-out error by Threshers shortstop Matthew Ferrera tied the game 3-3.

Jayson Bass extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a leadoff single in the sixth. His 11 game scoring streak, which was the longest active streak in the FSL, came to an end.

Callan Fang (3-0) covered the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings. He righty struck out three across three shutout frames and retried the final five Threshers he faced. His only two base runners were a pair of infield singles.

Ryan Sprock (21 games) and JP Smith II (14 games) both extended their respective on-base streaks by reaching on walks.

Eric Hammond (S1) covered the final two frames and struck out Vierling to earn his first save of the season.

The series continues on Wednesday, July 1. Ramiro Villanueva (4.38) starts for the Mussels, opposite Phillies No. 10 prospect Matthew Fisher (6.43) who takes the mound for the Threshers. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from June 30, 2026

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