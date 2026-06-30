Palm Beach Beats Bradenton 8-3 Sunday Afternoon

Published on June 30, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (7-2, 40-35) beat the Bradenton Marauders (3-6, 34-40) by a final score of 8-3 on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the win, the Cardinals went 11-1 against the Marauders in 2026.

Bradenton took an early lead in the top of the second inning against Palm Beach's starting pitcher Sem Robberse, who was making a Minor League rehab assignment from Triple-A Memphis. Richard Ramirez blasted a solo home run to center field to give the Marauders a 1-0 lead.

Robberse finished with two innings where he allowed one run and struck out three hitters.

Yordalin Peña led off the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run off Marauders starting pitcher Levi Sterling, his ninth home run of the year and second of the series, which tied him for the team lead and evened the score at 1-1.

The Cardinals loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth inning and Ryan Weingartner blasted a grand slam to left field off Yeraldo Salcedo (L, 1-2) to give Palm Beach a 5-1 lead. It was Weingartner's 10th home run of the year and second grand slam.

Bradenton's Braylon Brazoban hit an RBI groundout in the top of the fifth inning and Christian Jauregui put a ball in play in the top of the sixth which allowed a run to score on a throwing error by Trevor Haskins which cut the Cardinals' lead down to 5-3.

Palm Beach added insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning. Brayden Smith hit his third home run of the week on an opposite field shot to lead off the inning. Later, Ian Petrutz drove in another run with an RBI double to push the Cardinals' lead to 7-3. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Weingartner blasted his second home run of the game to left field, a solo blast to give the Cardinals an 8-3 lead. It was his first multi-home run game of his career and gave him five home runs in the series

Anthony Watts (SV, 1) entered the game in the top of the seventh inning and tossed three scoreless frames to close out an 8-3 win for Palm Beach.

In total, the Palm Beach offense set new series highs for runs (62), hits (70), and home runs (17) with three different players recording their first career two-home run games.

The Cardinals will hit the road for six games to face the Lakeland Flying Tigers beginning on Tuesday, June 30th. Palm Beach won't return home until after the All-Star break when they host the St. Lucie Mets for three games beginning on Friday, July 17th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from June 30, 2026

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