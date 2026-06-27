Cardinals Complete 12-10 Comeback Win over Bradenton Friday Night

Published on June 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (6-1, 39-34) come from behind and hold off the Bradenton Marauders (2-5, 33-39) late to win by a final score of 12-10 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the win, the Cardinals win the series and improve to 10-0 against the Marauders this season.

The Cardinals scored first in the bottom of the first inning when Ryan Weingartner drove in Brayden Smith on an RBI single to put Palm Beach ahead 1-0.

However, Bradenton plated six runs in the top of the second inning. Palm Beach's starting pitcher, Andrew Dutkanych IV, walked in a pair of runs with two outs. Then, Eddie King Jr. hit a bases-clearing, three-RBI double into left-center field and Edgleen Perez added one more run with an RBI single to give the Marauders a 6-1 lead. Dutkanych IV went just 1 2/3 innings with six earned runs allowed.

Heriberto Caraballo responded in the bottom of the second inning for the Cardinals with a solo home run to left-center field, his fourth home run of the season, to cut the deficit to 6-2 after two innings.

Bradenton added a run in the top of the third inning off of Palm Beach pitcher Zeke Wood, who made his season debut for the Beach Birds, when Cristian Jauregui hit a sacrifice fly to make it a 7-2 lead for the Marauders.

Wood ended his season debut with two innings pitched and one run allowed. Liam Best was the next Cardinal out of the bullpen and he tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Bradenton brought in Irwin Ramirez for his Single-A debut and the Cardinals had no answer against him through his first three innings of relief.

However, with the score still at 7-2, the Beach Birds' offense got back to work. Yordalin Peña led off with a walk. Three batters later with two outs, Trevor Haskins hit a two-run home run to left field, his third home run in the last two nights, to cut the deficit to 7-4 after six innings.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Yairo Padilla and Ryan Mitchell hit back-to-back doubles to drive in a run. Later in the inning, Ian Petrutz hit an RBI single to drive in Mitchell, which cut the lead to 9-6.

Alex Birge came to the plate next and tied the game with an RBI double down the right field line. Haskins gave Palm Beach a 9-7 lead with a broken bat, two-RBI single to center field.

Tyler Bradt (W, 1-0) made a Minor League rehab assignment from Double-A Springfield and tossed a clean seventh inning where he walked two hitters. He worked into the top of the eighth inning but allowed two hits to start the inning. Antoni Cuello (Sv, 4) inherited the jam and allowed a sacrifice fly to Luke Scherrer to make the score 9-8. However, with the tying run at third base, Cuello recorded a strikeout and pop out to end the threat.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Weingartner blasted an opposite-field, two-run home run to right field for his ninth home run of the year. Peña then hit a blooped double to shallow left field, advanced on a groundout, and scored on a balk to give Palm Beach a 12-8 lead.

Cuello stayed on the mound for the top of the ninth inning and allowed two runs but closed out a 12-10 win to secure the save and series victory for the Cardinals.

The Palm Beach offense has scored 51 runs through the first four games of this series which is the most through any four-game stretch this season. On Friday, all nine Cardinals hitters had at least one hit and one run scored with seven batters having at least two hits in the win.

The Cardinals continue their series with the Bradenton Marauders with game five on Saturday, June 27th with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from June 26, 2026

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