Cardinals Down Bradenton 8-5 on Thursday Night

Published on June 25, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (5-1, 38-34) beat the Bradenton Marauders (2-4, 33-38) by a final score of 8-5 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

For the first time this week, both teams were scoreless through the first inning. In the top of the second off Palm Beach starting pitcher Jack Martinez, Bradenton took the lead with a solo home run from Eddie Rynders to give the Marauders a 1-0 lead.

The Cardinals immediately responded in the bottom of the second inning. Ian Petrutz blasted a solo home run to center field, the second of his rehab assignment with Palm Beach, to tie the game at 1-1.

In the top of the third inning, the Marauders retook the lead when Eddie King Jr. hit an RBI single to center field. Martinez stranded the bases loaded to prevent further damage.

However, Palm Beach answered with four runs in the bottom of the third inning. Ryan Weingartner hit an RBI double to start the scoring against Bradenton starting pitcher Jaiker Garcia (L, 0-4). Garcia later balked in a run to give the Cardinals their first lead. Yordalin Peña broke his bat on an RBI double down the right field line and Petrutz smacked an RBI double down the left field line as the Cardinals took a 5-2 lead after three innings.

Martinez went just 3 2/3 innings pitched in his start and allowed two runs, four hits, one home run, two walks, one hit-by-pitch, and struck out seven hitters in a no-decision. Jesus Garcia (W, 2-0) was the first Palm Beach pitcher out of the bullpen and finished the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Cardinals added a run to their lead thanks to an opposite-field, solo home run from Trevor Haskins, his fifth home run of the year, as Palm Beach took a 6-2 lead after four innings.

The score remained until the bottom of the sixth inning when the Cardinals added to their lead. Chase Heath led off with a single and stole second base. After advancing to third base on a flyout, Heriberto Caraballo hit an RBI single to centerfield to make it a 7-2 Palm Beach lead after six innings.

Garcia was the first man out of the bullpen for Palm Beach and tossed 2 2/3 innings, where he allowed just one run and struck out four hitters.

In the top of the seventh inning, Bradenton scored on a wild pitch by Anthony Watts to make the score 7-3. The Marauders loaded the bases, but Watts struck out Raymond Mola to end the inning.

Bradenton drew closer in the bottom of the eighth inning when Edgleen Perez hit a two-run double to right-center field. However, Palm Beach added an insurance run minutes later with Haskins' second home run of the game. It was a solo blast that gave the Cardinals an 8-5 lead.

Dylan Drissen (Sv, 3) entered for the top of the eighth inning and recorded four outs for the save with two strikeouts. This secured an 8-5 win for Palm Beach.

The Cardinals go into the weekend portion of this six-game series against the Bradenton Marauders with game four on Friday, June 26th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







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