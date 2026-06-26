Young Hits Walk-Off Homer, Mussels Beat Mets 7-6

Published on June 25, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









Danny De Oleo of the St. Lucie Mets

(St. Lucie Mets) Danny De Oleo of the St. Lucie Mets(St. Lucie Mets)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Quentin Young hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels to a 7-6 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Thursday night at Hammond Stadium.

Young's winning homer spoiled a great comeback effort by St. Lucie. The Mets entered the ninth inning trailing 6-4. Simon Juan and Chase Meggers started the top of the inning with singles off Nick McAuliffe. Later in the inning with the bases loaded and the Mets down to their final out, Branny De Oleo grounded a two-run single into right field to tie the game 6-6.

McAuliffe was able to strand Elian Pena and De Oleo in scoring position by striking out Jeremy Rodriguez to keep the game tied.

Mets reliever Miguel Mejias entered in the bottom of the ninth and retired the first batter before surrendering the long home run to Young to center field on a 1-0 pitch.

The game was started by New York Mets pitcher Dedniel Nunez (Tommy John surgery) who began a rehab assignment. Nunez was limited to 20 pitches and was charged with two unearned runs while recording two outs in the first inning.

The Mets trailed 2-0 with two outs in the fourth inning when Julio Zayas, Simon Juan and Chase Meggers belted consecutive RBI hits off Fort Myers starter Ramiro Villanueva to put the Mets up 3-2.

The lead was brief. Mets reliever Joel Lara struggled with his command and gave up four runs in the bottom of the fourth. He walked a batter with the bases loaded to tie the game, then Ryan Sprock hit a two-run single and an error on the play scored all three base runners to put the Mussels up 6-3. The hit for Sprock extended his hitting streak to 18 games, the third longest in Fort Myers franchise history. It was his only hit of the night.

The Mets outhit the Mussels 10-6. De Oleo was 3 for 5 with two RBI. Juan and Meggers had two hits apiece.

Mets reliever Christian Rodriguez contributed 2.1 scoreless innings.

The Mets have dropped three of their last four games since their eight-game winning streak ended Sunday.

The Mets (2-3, 35-36) and Mighty Mussels (4-2, 41-30) continue their series with game 4 at Hammond Stadium on Friday. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

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