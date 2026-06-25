Palm Beach Defeats Bradenton 15-7 on Wednesday Night

Published on June 25, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (4-1, 38-34) beat the Bradenton Marauders (2-3, 33-38) by a final score of 15-7 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Palm Beach has scored 31 runs through the first two games of this series which is the most runs scored to start a series this season.

The Cardinals took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning. Sebastian Dos Santos drew a leadoff walk and eventually advanced to third base. Ryan Mitchell drove him in with a sacrifice fly to deep center field off Bradenton's starting pitcher Jeter Martinez (L, 1-4) to score first. The next hitter, Ryan Weingartner, hit a single and Matthew Miura drew a walk. Yordalin Peña hit his eighth home run of the year to left field, a three-run blast to put Palm Beach ahead 4-0 after the first inning.

In the top of the second inning, Eddie Rynders hit a two-run home run off Palm beach starting pitcher Brian Holiday to cut the Cardinals' lead down to 4-2.

Mitchell drove in another run in the bottom of the second inning on his RBI double to the left-center field gap to score Yairo Padilla, who made his Single-A debut with Palm Beach. Weingartner came up next and blasted a 3-0 fastball over the center field wall for his eighth home run of the season to put Palm Beach ahead 7-2.

The Marauders responded in the top of the third inning when Brent Iredale blasted a two-run home run to cut the Palm Beach lead to 7-4.

However, the Cardinals responded with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Padilla hit an RBI double to drive in the first run of the inning for his first Single-A hit and RBI. After Miura drew a bases-loaded walk for another run, Chase Heath hit a pop up to shallow right field that Antonio Pimentel dropped which allowed three runners to score and push the Cardinals' lead to 12-4.

Yadiel Bautista (W, 3-1) was the first man out of the bullpen for Palm Beach and tossed 2 1/3 innings and allowed just one run and tallied three strikeouts. Justin Militello followed Batista with two scoreless innings and Kaden Echman went 1 2/3 innings where he allowed three runs in the top of the eighth inning, two of which were earned. With the score of 15-7 in favor of the Cardinals, Antoni Cuello retired the last out of the bottom of the ninth inning to secure the dominant 15-7 victory for Palm Beach and improve to 8-0 against Bradenton this season.

Seven of the nine Palm Beach hitters scored at least one run. Eight of the nine Palm Beach hitters had at least one hit while all nine hitters reached base safely at least once.

The Cardinals continue their six-game series against the Bradenton Marauders on Wednesday, June 24th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from June 25, 2026

Palm Beach Defeats Bradenton 15-7 on Wednesday Night - Palm Beach Cardinals

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