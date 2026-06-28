Palm Beach Falls to Bradenton, 13-4, on Saturday Night

Published on June 27, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (6-2, 39-35) fell to the Bradenton Marauders (3-5, 34-39) by a final score of 13-4 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Palm Beach scored first in the bottom of the second inning against Bradenton starting pitcher Reinold Navarro. Heriberto Caraballo hit a sacrifice fly to score Matthew Miura and give the Frozen Iguanas a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the third inning, Palm Beach starter Payton Graham (L, 0-2) ran into trouble with one out. After Graham issued two walks, Antonio Pimentel hit a pop up which could have been caught, but a miscommunication in the outfield allowed it to fall for a single. With the bases loaded, Eddie King Jr. drew an RBI walk, and Brayln Brazoban hit an RBI fielder's choice. Graham was relieved by Nathan Shinn with two outs and the bases loaded and Richard Ramirez hit a two-RBI double which capped the scoring and gave the Marauders a 4-1 lead.

After Palm Beach was shut down in the bottom of the third inning, Bradenton went back to work in the top of the fourth. With two runners on base and two outs, Eddie King Jr. hit an RBI single to extend the Marauders' lead to 5-1. In the top of the fifth inning, Bradenton added another run on an RBI double by Canon Reeder to make it a 6-1 lead for the Marauders. In the top of the sixth inning, Bradenton scored for the fourth consecutive inning as Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly to extend the Marauders' lead to 7-1.

Palm Beach got back on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth inning. With one out, Alex Birge hit a solo home run to right field, his fourth of the season, and the Frozen Iguanas cut the deficit to 7-2 after six innings.

In the top of the seventh inning, Bradenton sent 12 men to the plate and scored six runs highlighted by Antonio Pimentel's two-RBI triple which gave the Marauders a 13-2 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Chase Heath hit a sacrifice fly to left field which scored Brayden Smith as Palm Beach tried a late comeback effort. In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Cardinals added one more run in the top of the ninth inning when Smith hit an RBI single. However, the deficit was too much to overcome as the Frozen Iguanas fell to the Marauders by a final score of 13-4.

Despite the loss, Palm Beach has set new series highs of 54 runs and 58 hits this week against Bradenton.

The Cardinals face the Marauders in the season series finale on Sunday, June 28th with first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from June 27, 2026

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