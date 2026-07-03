Tarpons Rally in 9th, Win 7-5 to Hand Mets 7th Straight Loss

Published on July 2, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets outfielder Simon Juan

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets outfielder Simon Juan(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons scored three runs in the top of the ninth to defeat the St. Lucie Mets 7-5 on Thursday night at Clover Park. The Mets losing streak extended to seven games. The Tarpons won their sixth straight contest.

The Mets, who had been shut out 6-0 in the first two games of the series, took a 5-4 lead to the top of the ninth. Engelth Urena led off the inning with a double off Zack Mack. Pinch runner Isael Arias stole third base and scored to tie the game 5-5 when catcher Chase Meggers' throw sailed down the left field line.

Hans Montero singled with one out. Luis Puello then hit a RBI double to left field to bring home Montero for a 6-5 lead. Puello would later score on a two-out throwing error by shortstop Elian Peña to boost the Tarpons lead to 7-5.

The Mets threatened in the bottom of the ninth with one out and two runners on base but J.T. Etheridge got Taylor Darden to hit into a game-ending 4-6-3 double play.

Etheridge pitched the final four innings without giving up a run to get the win.

The game went back-and-forth early. Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek put Tampa up 2-0 with a two-out, two-run single in the first inning. Peña scored in the bottom of the first inning on an errant pickoff throw by Tarpons starter Wyatt Parliament to make it 2-1.

Simon Juan slugged a two-run homer in the fourth inning to give the Mets their first lead of the series, 3-2.

The Tarpons scored twice in the fifth inning against Mets reliever Joel Lara on a Montero RBI double to tie the game and a bases loaded walk drawn by David McCann to give the Tarpons a 4-3 lead.

Trey Snyder and Antonio Jimenez hit back-to-back two-out RBI doubles in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game then give the Mets a 5-4 lead.

After the Jimenez double the next 18 batters in the game were retired. Mets first baseman Julio Zayas finally ended the streak with a two-out triple in the bottom of the eighth inning but Etheridge stranded him.

Juan, Zayas and Snyder each went 2 for 4 in the loss.

Mets reliever Miguel Mejias pitched two perfect innings with four strikeouts.

The Mets (2-8, 35-41) and Tarpons (9-3, 44-34) play the fourth game of their series at Clover Park on Friday. It is the annual gigantic pre-Independence fireworks extravaganza at the ballpark, immediately following the game. Fans can purchase tickets in person at the box office or online at stluciemets.com. First pitch is 6:10 p.m.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.