Lin Dazzles, Seventh Inning Sinks Tortugas in 5-3 Loss

Published on July 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Sheng-En Lin turned in a masterful start Friday night, but a five-run seventh inning pushed the Bradenton Marauders past the Daytona Tortugas, 5-3, at LECOM Park.

The Rundown

Lin dominated from the start, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings while allowing five hits, no walks, and setting a new career high with eight strikeouts.

Daytona threatened early but could not break through against Reinold Navarro, stranding two runners in the first and two more in the fourth.

Bradenton finally broke the scoreless tie in the seventh. Antonio Pimentel doubled, Canon Reeder singled, and a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt brought home the first run. Johan De Los Santos followed with an RBI single before Eddie King Jr. launched a three-run homer to left, giving Bradenton a 5-0 lead.

The Tortugas answered in the eighth when Jalen Hairston singled, Pablo Nunez walked, and Drew Davies lined an RBI single to center.

Daytona made things interesting in the ninth. Kyle Henley walked, Rafhlmil Torres singled, and Henry Hunter brought in Henley on a groundout. Hairston then doubled home Torres, cutting the deficit to 5-3. After Anielson Buten was hit by a pitch and Nunez walked, Daytona had the tying run at second and go-ahead run at first with two outs before Davies grounded out to end the game.

Stat of the Day

8 - Lin set a new career high with eight strikeouts, topping his previous best of seven from June 11, 2024, against the ACL White Sox.

Notes

- Daytona fell to 27-51 overall and 6-6 in the second half.

- The Tortugas dropped to 1-2 in July.

- Bradenton leads the series 3-1 and has secured at least a series split.

- Daytona is still winless in road series this season.

- The Tortugas fell to 4-9 on Fridays.

- Daytona is now 22-36 in night games.

- The Tortugas fell to 10-10 against left-handed starters.

- Daytona dropped to 1-41 when trailing after seven innings.

- The Tortugas fell to 4-13 in two-run games.

- Daytona dropped to 10-18 when opponents record 10 or more hits.

- The Tortugas are now 7-41 when scoring fewer than five runs.

- Daytona fell to 5-41 when being outhit by its opponent.

- Lin threw 5.0 scoreless innings and set a new career high with eight strikeouts.

- Hairston recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season and has multi-hit games in back-to-back contests.

- Doucette extended his hitting streak to six games and his on-base streak to 11 games.

- Davies extended his hitting streak to seven games and his on-base streak to 19 games, the longest by a Tortuga this season.

- Buten extended his on-base streak to nine games.

- Nunez extended his on-base streak to 10 games.

- Henley extended his on-base streak to four games.

- Torres extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

- Hairston extended his on-base streak to six games.

Up Next

The Tortugas continue their six-game series against the Bradenton Marauders on Saturday, July 4 at LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from July 3, 2026

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