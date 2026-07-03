Marty Gair Earns Phillies Pitcher of the Month for June

Published on July 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - After his best month as a professional, right-hander Marty Gair earned Phillies Minor League Pitcher of the Month Honors for June. It is the third month in a row the Pitcher of the Month came from the Threshers after Ramón Márquez earned the award in May and Gage Wood won it in April. Gair pitched in seven games, all out of the bullpen, for the Threshers in June, allowing just one run and one hit with three walks and 18 strikeouts in 8.2 innings of work.

Powered partly by his 98- 102-mile-per-hour fastball, Gair was one of the most efficient pitchers in the Florida State League for June. Batters went 1-26 against care for a measly .038 batting average against Gair, who allowed just four baserunners between one hit and three walks. His strikeout rate of 62.1% and K/9 of 18.69 paced the FSL in June, and he finished second in WHIP (0.46) and third in strikeouts (18) for the month among FSL relievers as well. Gair also picked up two saves in June, tying Gabe Craig and Keegan Batka for the Threshers' lead while moving him into fourth place in the league with five saves on the season. Gair ended June on a high note at home, earning his first professional victory on June 28 against Jupiter with two strikeouts in a scoreless inning. Gair has thrown 3.0 consecutive innings without allowing a run, including a scoreless ninth inning on Wednesday to help the Threshers seal their first win of July.

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Florida State League Stories from July 3, 2026

Marty Gair Earns Phillies Pitcher of the Month for June - Clearwater Threshers

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