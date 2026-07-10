Jupiter Dominates St. Lucie in 15-3 Victory on Thursday Afternoon

Published on July 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (7-11, 44-40) had one of their best offensive games as they defeated the St. Lucie Mets (4-12, 37-45) by a final score of 15-3 behind 17 hits on Thursday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Hammerheads scored first in the bottom of the second inning against St. Lucie starting pitcher Christian Rodriguez (L, 3-3). With one out, Max Williams, who made his season debut coming off the 60-day injured list, smoked the first pitch he saw for a solo home run, his first professional home run, to give Jupiter a 1-0 lead after two innings.

However, the Mets quickly responded in the top of the third inning against Jupiter starting pitcher Eiver Mosquera. After Jack Scanlon led off the frame with a single, Antonio Jimenez hit a two-run home run to left field to put the Mets in front by a 2-1 score.

Jupiter got back to work on offense in a big way in the bottom of the third inning. Luis Cova led off with a double and advanced to third base on a groundout. With one out, Echedry Vargas hit into an RBI fielder's choice to score Cova and tie the game. Later in the inning with two outs and runners at second and third base, Williams hit a two-RBI single to give the Hammerheads the lead again. Two batters later, Nixon Chirinos smacked an RBI double to left-center field to cap the scoring and extend the Jupiter lead to 5-2 after three innings. In total, nine Hammerheads came to the plate and four runs scored.

In the top of the fourth inning, St. Lucie responded when Jackson Hauge hit an RBI single up the middle to make it a 5-3 game. Mosquera exited the game after 3 2/3 innings, during which he allowed three runs. Elier Morillo (W, 4-1) was the first pitcher out of the Jupiter bullpen and finished the fourth inning.

The Hammerheads extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cova hit a leadoff single, Luis Arana was hit by a pitch, and Vargas walked to load the bases. With one out, PJ Morlando hit a ground ball which was thrown away by Mets' shortstop Elian Peña and allowed two runs to score to give the Hammerheads a 7-3 lead. In the bottom of the fifth inning with two outs, Julio Henriquez hit a double to right field. Cova followed Henriquez and blasted his first Single-A home run to left field to put Jupiter ahead by a 9-3 score. Jupiter continued to pile on with the offense in the bottom of the sixth inning. With two runners on base, a run scored when Williams reached on an error by St. Lucie first baseman Jack Scanlon. Later in the inning, Nixon Chirinos hit his first home run at the Single-A level, a three-run blast to left field, which extended the Hammerheads' lead to 13-3 after six innings.

Meanwhile, Morillo was dominant in his outing as he tossed 3 1/3 perfect innings with seven strikeouts.

The Hammerheads got additional runs thanks to errors and wild pitches in the seventh and eighth innings as Jupiter took a 15-3 lead. The Mets threatened in the ninth inning but they did not score as Jupiter finished with the 15-3 victory on Thursday afternoon. The 15 runs scored by Jupiter matched a season high which the Hammerheads previously hit back on June 12th at Daytona.

After being held scoreless in the first inning, the Hammerheads scored in seven consecutive innings. All nine Hammerheads in the starting lineup reached base safely at least once in the ballgame.

The Hammerheads and Mets head into the weekend portion of this six-game series with game four on Friday, July 10th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







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