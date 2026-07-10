Mussels, Marauders Doubleheader Postponed; New Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday

Published on July 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Friday's doubleheader between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the Bradenton Marauders has been postponed due to persistent weather and unplayable field conditions.

The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, July 11. Both games will be seven innings.

First pitch of game one is scheduled for 3:35 p.m. with gates opening at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 3:10 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

Game two will begin no earlier than 6:05 p.m. The team will wear its Miracle throwback jerseys in game two.

Tonight's postgame firework show has also been moved to Saturday, July 11.

Due to multiple postponements in the series, one game from this week will be made up as part of a doubleheader on August 26 when Bradenton comes back to Fort Myers. First pitch on August 26 is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. with coverage beginning at 4:10 p.m.

Tickets for either of today's games (Thursday, July 9 or Friday, July 10) can be exchanged at the Mighty Mussels box office for any future 2026 regular season home games.







Florida State League Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.