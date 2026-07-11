Tampa Postpones Game against Clearwater
Published on July 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Tampa Tarpons News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - Tonight's game between the Tampa Tarpons and the Clearwater Threshers has been postponed due to lightning and continuous rainfall.
The make-up game from Friday will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, July 11th, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:00 PM. Both games will be 7 innings in regulation. Game Two will begin approximately 40 minutes following the conclusion of Game One.
Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for all fans attending the doubleheader on Saturday, July 11th.
Ben Rice Bobbleheads will be distributed starting when gates open at 3:30 p.m.
Tickets from today's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2026 Tarpons regular season home game at GMS Field.
Florida State League Stories from July 10, 2026
- Tampa Postpones Game against Clearwater - Tampa Tarpons
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- Jupiter Defeats St. Lucie 4-3 on Friday Night Behind Career Performance by Mendez Jr. - Jupiter Hammerheads
- Threshers Friday Game Postponed in Tampa - Clearwater Threshers
- Friday Suspended in 5th, to Continue as Part of Doubleheader Saturday - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Mussels, Marauders Doubleheader Postponed; New Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Marauders Doubleheader Postponed to Saturday - Bradenton Marauders
- Jupiter Dominates St. Lucie in 15-3 Victory on Thursday Afternoon - Jupiter Hammerheads
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