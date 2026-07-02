Pitching Stifles Hammerheads for Second Straight Win

Published on July 1, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Jupiter, FL - Three Dunedin pitchers combined to allow just one run as the Blue Jays defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads 7-1 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in game two of a six-game set.

Over the first two games of the series, Blue Jays pitchers have allowed just two runs in 18 innings (1.00 ERA) with 18 strikeouts while holding the Hammerheads to a .194 batting average.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Blake Purnell (5 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 2 BB, 3 K) earned the win, firing five innings of one-run ball with the only run yielded coming on a solo homer.

RHP Austin Marozas (2.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 4 K) tossed 2.1 no-hit frames in his first game with Dunedin on minor league rehab.

RHP Lluveres Severino (1.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 3 K) hurled 1.2 shutout frames with three strikeouts to lock down the victory.

Over his last seven outings since the start of June, Severino has not allowed a run in 12 innings with 14 strikeouts.

DH Adam Hackenberg (3-for-4, RBI, 2 R) tallied his eighth multi-hit and third three-hit performance of the season, highlighted by an RBI single in the 1st to open the scoring.

Hackenberg has a hit in six of his last seven contests.

C Will Cresswell (3-for-4, RBI, 2 R) gave the Blue Jays their lead in the 4th with a go-ahead two-run single.







Florida State League Stories from July 1, 2026

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