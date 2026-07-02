Early Runs, Strong Pitching Help Threshers Even Series

Published on July 1, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - After the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (44-31, 7-3) scored their first run of the game, Robert Phelps hit a two-run home run that helped the Clearwater Threshers (45-32, 5-6) seal a 6-1 win on Wednesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to take the series lead when they return to action at home on Thursday night.

After a scoreless first inning, Matthew Ferrara led off the second inning with a base hit off Fort Myers' starter Ramiro Villanueva. He stole second before scoring on an RBI double by Angel Mata to open the scoring for the Threshers. Griffin Burkholder followed up with a single to leadoff the third inning and a steal of second base on the very next pitch. He tagged and advanced to third on a flyout and scored on a sacrifice fly from Ferrara to double the Threshers' advantage.

Fort Myers got on the board with a leadoff home run in the top of the fourth to cut the Threshers' lead in half. After Victor Cardoza reached on an error with two outs in the fourth inning, Robert Phelps got the run back and more with a two-run home run to stretch the lead to three runs. The score remained the same until the bottom of the sixth inning, when Mata was hit by a pitch with one out by Mighty Mussels reliever Brent Francisco. Victor Cardoza moved him to second with a bunt single, and Mata scored on an error that allowed Phelps to reach base while moving Cardoza to third base. During the next at-bat, Phelps stole second, and upon the throw down, Cardoza stole home and scored, completing the double steal to increase the lead to five runs.

Fort Myers put two more base runners aboard in the final two innings, but the Threshers' bullpen shut them down and sealed the 6-1 victory.

Matthew Fisher gave up one run on two hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. MT Morrissey struck out three batters with one hit allowed in 1.0 scoreless frame. Brian Walters tossed 2.0 shutout frames with two hits, two walks and three strikeouts allowed. Wilmer Blanco struck out one batter in 1.0 scoreless and hitless eighth inning, and Marty Gair finished the ninth with one walk and two strikeouts in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning.

Four of Phelps' first five home runs have come at BayCare Ballpark...Fisher tied his career high with five strikeouts for the first time as a Thresher...Mata has hit safely in four straight games...Mata and Burkholder both scored a run for their third consecutive game...Walton has drawn at least one walk in all five games he has played during this homestand...The Threshers will continue a six-game home series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Thursday, July 2...First pitch on Thursday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from July 1, 2026

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