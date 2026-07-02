Hammerheads Fall to Dunedin 7-1 Wednesday Night

Published on July 1, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (4-7, 41-36) fell to the Dunedin Blue Jays (5-6, 35-41) by a final score of 7-1 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Blue Jays took an early lead in the top of the first inning when Adam Hackenburg hit an RBI single to center field off Jupiter starting pitcher Dameivi Tineo (L, 0-4).

In the bottom of the third inning, the Hammerheads got on the scoreboard when Echedry Vargas tied the game with an opposite-field, solo home run, seventh home run of the season, to make it 1-1 after three innings.

However, Dunedin got the lead back in the top of the fourth inning. After a walk and a single allowed by Tineo, Austin Smith dropped a sacrifice bunt down to move both runners into scoring position. Then, Will Cresswell hit a two-RBI single to make it 3-1 in favor of the Blue Jays.

Tineo finished his 10th start for Jupiter with five innings pitched and allowed three runs, five hits, two walks, and struck out seven Dunedin hitters. Braulio Salas came in relief and tossed two innings where he allowed just one unearned run. Dunedin added another run in the top of the seventh inning when Blaine Bullard scored on a wild pitch. An inning later, Raimundo De Los Santos drove in two runners with an RBI single and Jake Cook added one more on a single off of Jupiter relief pitcher Juan De La Cruz to push the Blue Jays' lead to 7-1.

Despite two singles in the bottom of the ninth, the Jupiter offense could not get another run across home plate and suffered the 7-1 defeat to the Blue Jays on Wednesday night. With the loss, Jupiter is now 4-4 against Dunedin in 2026.

The Hammerheads and Blue Jays continue this six-game series with game three on Thursday, July 2nd with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from July 1, 2026

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